Brandon has no doubt Peterborough United are the right club for him

Brandon Khela (centre) celebrating Bradford Coty's Promotion last season. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

New Peterborough United signing Brandon Khela is convinced he has joined the right club to further his career.

The 20 year-old, who had been a Birmingham City player since the age of 7, signed a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year at Posh on Tuesday. The courting process had apparently been going on for a while with Posh regular watchers of a dynamic midfielder while he was on loan at League Two promtion winners Bradford City in the second half of last season.

Posh were convinced enough to offer Birmingham a ‘large’ undisclosed fee. Khela was convinced enough to sign that long-term deal.

"I’m delighted, over the moon to be here,” Khela told the Posh media team. “I know Peterborough had been watching for quite a while, but it was a big decision for me having been at Birmingham for so long.

"But there comes a time in everyone’s career to move on and this is my time. I spoke to the manager who explained the style of play and young the team was and I definitely feel Peterborough is the right club for me.

"I trust the manager and I hope he will trust me. I feel I can play anywhere across the midfield and it’s good to join the team in pre-season so I can hit the ground running.

"I had a brilliant experience at Bradford City which can only help. I was playing for a big club in front of a big crowd and I have a promotion on my CV. Most importantly I gained valuable minutes of playing time so I am very grateful to them.”

Kehla trains with the Posh squad on Thursday. They then head to St George’s Park for a training camp before tackling Leicester City in a pre-season friendly at the Championship club’s training ground on Saturday, July 5.