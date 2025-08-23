Bradford City boss insists Peterborough United's position at the bottom of League One is false one

Bradford City goalkeeper Sam Walker in action against Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander believes Peterborough United are in a false position in the League One table.

A 90th-minute goal from substitute Cian Hayes earned Posh a 1-1 draw with the unbeaten visitors, but a first League One point of the season wasn’t enough to lift Darren Ferguson’s side off the bottom.

Bradford had taken the lead through Will Swan on 55 minutes. The point kept ‘The Bantams’ in fourth place with 11 points from their opening five matches.

Alexander believed the game against Posh was as tough as ones against promotion fancies Luton Town and Stockport County.

"It was more than solid for 70 minutes,” Alexander told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus. “I thought we looked dangerous and had real good moments, certainly in the first half, that we should have taken advantage of.

“But Peterborough are a really good team. I think their league position belies the quality they have within the squad and obviously the experience of the manager.

“But I was so pleased with the goal and after that I think the tempo of the game was broken up by having to bring players off. It’s difficult to pick up the pace for those coming on.

“That said, they worked their socks off. There’s a little bit of a deflection for their goal, but we should defend it better. It was a straight ball up and we should defend it, even when it pops up in the box.

“I thought we were on for a safe 1-0 at the end. Even though they had pressure and their crowd was behind them, I can’t remember our goalkeeper having to make too many saves.

“You have to give Peterborough credit for going right to the end. But look at the effort and commitment my players are putting in every three days in the fixture list we’ve had – and that game was as tough as any of them.

“I’m really pleased from those two away games we’ve had in four days, that we’ve taken four points.”