Kwame Poku sends in a cross against Hull. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 20-year-old was the star of the show as Posh brushed aside Hull on Saturday (July 23). First setting up Nathan Thompson to deliver the cross for Sammie Szmodics’ opener before picking up two assists for Szmodics and Randall in the first three minutes of the second half.

He was also unlucky not to score himself after forcing Matt Ingram into a good low save. He was taken off as made six changes after an hour but his dynamic running and skill made a strong case for him to start against Cheltenham in the first game of the season on Saturday (July 30).

With Siriki Dembele, who scored 11 goals and picked up ten assists the last time Posh were in League One now gone, Posh are looking for somebody to fill his shoes in this campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half of last season Poku began to be more involved in the first team fold after his summer move from Colchester and ended the season with 20 appearances (11 starts and 9 substitute appearances) and could now be in the position to have a breakout season. A feat Posh manager Grant McCann has tipped him to accomplish.

Speaking after Poku’s impressive display against Hull, McCann said: “He’s a serious talent and it’s taken him a little time to adjust to the way me and Cliff work and how we want him to play but he’s started to get in now, particularly his out of possession stuff, which in turn is making him better when he receives the ball.

"I’m sure he is going to have an excellent season this year.”

Poku’s performance was also praised by teammate Joel Randall. He added: “He’s great on the ball and is a pleasure to watch. I think I have to be more positive or dynamic like he is.