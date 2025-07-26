Boss Fergie 'pleased' with performance but concerned by defensive lapses in draw at Colchester

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson declared himself pleased with his team's overall performance in Friday night's 2-2 pre-season friendly draw at Colchester United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he was also frustrated at some of his team's defending, and the fact Posh threw away a 2-0 lead given to them by first-half goals from Sam Hughes and Declan Frith.

The home side hit back before half-time to make it 2-1 before Colchester substitute fired home a 67th-minute equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the first five minutes we were awful, and that's two games on the bounce now so that is something we need to address in terms of how we want to start a game," said Ferguson.

"We invited pressure when we didn't need to.

"But from that moment on, up until they scored their first goal I thought we were good.

"The press was correct, the intensity was better and the quality of some of our football was good and we got a complete grip on the game.

"We scored a good goal from a set-piece, good delivery and a great finish. It was a great goal by Dec and I thought he showed his quality all night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we have to get out of this habit of when we go ahead 1-0 or 2-0, to then concede quickly after it.

"At 2-0 the game is under complete control, and we are one of the teams in the league that if we are ahead and teams start pressing us and leave gaps, then we will exploit them with our pace.

"So to lose that lead was disappointing, and we are our own worst enemy at times.

"There were bad decisions, and generally the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made a terrible decision for the first goal, but we reacted well to it and at half-time I was fairly comfortable and fairly pleased.

"In the second half Colchester brought on fresh legs and pressed us aggressively, and we weren't as good as we were in the first half.

"Both goals were poor goals to concede and we have to defend our box better than that, but all in all I am pleased.

"There were no injuries, Sam has come off just as a precaution but he will be absolutely fine and we move on to Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh now play their final pre-season friendly of the season on Saturday afternoon at Grimsby Town (3pm).

The players not involved at Colchester will travel to Blundell Park for that game.

Posh then have a free week before Saturday's season opener at Cardiff City.

Posh team v Colchester: Bilokapic, Johnston, Hughes (sub Mendonca 71 min), Okagbue, Mills, Collins, Khela, Odoh, O’Brien-Brady, Frith, Ihionvien (sub Changunda 77 min). Unused subs: Smith, Fox.