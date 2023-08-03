Fans were sweating on the availability of both former Wycombe man Lewis Wing and former Manchester United young midfielder Charlie Savage after the club were slapped with a second transfer embargo in as many months in July.

The issue arose because of another late payment to HMRC by the club.

In between the two embargos, the club agreed deals for Savage and Wing but have been unable to register them.

Charlie Savage is set to face Peterborough United on the opening day after Reading's transfer embargo was lifted. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The club has also brought in both Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith- who scored in last season’s 2-0 win over Posh- from Cambridge but Smith is believed to have suffered a long-term quad injury in pre-season.

Reading disappeared from the EFL’s website, where clubs under embargo are listed, this afternoon and the Reading Chronicle has reported that the players will be registered in time for Saturday’s match.

The Royals still have a threadbare squad, however, with boss Ruben Selles reportedly still keen on six signings before the transfer window closes.

The club are also facing the prospect of a points deduction for failing to pay player wages on time on three occasions last season but this has not been confirmed.

On Wednesday, the club released a statement in which it confirmed that it is looking for “significant financial support” from investors.