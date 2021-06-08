Boost for Posh as Championship clubs can’t afford Jonson Clarke-Harris!

Jonson Clarke-Harris has several Lincoln players on the run.

It’s thought many Championship clubs, including those keeping tabs on Clarke-Harris, are worried about keeping on the right side of stringent financial rules after a complete season with heavily reduced income because of the pandemic,

Stoke City are known to have an interest in Clarke-Harris, but they reportedly have a self-imposed £2 million ceiling on individual transfer fees and Posh would want much more for a player who scored 33 goals in his first season at the club.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill told the Stoke on Trent Live recently: O’Neill said yesterday: “It will be difficult for us to bring players in permanently because of Financial Fair Play.”

“We know we’re not going to make massive changes to the squad because we’ll be somewhat hindered by that but we will hopefully add key players in the right areas to hopefully help us.

“We have to streamline the squad first of all to give us the best chance of getting the best players in to help us improve.”