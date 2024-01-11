Boost for Charlton Athletic is not good news for Peterborough United
Top scorer Alfie May is expected to return after missing the last two matches with a back problem.
May is the joint top scorer in League One with 15 goals alongside Jordan Rhodes at Blackpool.
Rhodes has just seen his loan at the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town extended until the end of the season.
Darren Ferguson probably won’t be pleased to see May, a player he introduced to the Football League when Doncaster Rovers manager in January, 2017, as he scored three times against Posh for Cheltenham Town last season including an outrageous goal from close to the halfway line at London Road in a 3-0 away win.
Charlton have been active in the January transfer window bringing midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Lewis Fiorini on loan from Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City respectively.
Bakinson could make his debut against Posh, but Fiorini is short of match fitness.
Charlton are in desperate need of a filip as they haven’t won a League One game since beating Cheltenham 2-1 on November 28.
Former Blackburn Rovers and Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton was only appointed in September 2023, but he’s already come under pressure from Charlton fans.