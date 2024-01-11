​Charlton Athletic are set to receive a major boost ahead of their League One clash with Posh at the Valley On Saturday.

Alfie May celebrates a brilliant goal for Cheltenham at Posh last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Top scorer Alfie May is expected to return after missing the last two matches with a back problem.

May is the joint top scorer in League One with 15 goals alongside Jordan Rhodes at Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhodes has just seen his loan at the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town extended until the end of the season.

Darren Ferguson probably won’t be pleased to see May, a player he introduced to the Football League when Doncaster Rovers manager in January, 2017, as he scored three times against Posh for Cheltenham Town last season including an outrageous goal from close to the halfway line at London Road in a 3-0 away win.

Charlton have been active in the January transfer window bringing midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Lewis Fiorini on loan from Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City respectively.

Bakinson could make his debut against Posh, but Fiorini is short of match fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton are in desperate need of a filip as they haven’t won a League One game since beating Cheltenham 2-1 on November 28.