Bookies have already written off Peterborough United’s chances of avoiding relegation from the Championship next season

Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

The Football League sponsors produced a betting market within minutes of the 2021-22 Championship line-up being confirmed.

Blackpool joined Posh and Hull City as promotion winners by defeating Lincoln City 2-1 in the League One play-off final today (May 30).

Swansea were also condemned to another season in the second tier after losing to Brentford in the Championship play-off final yesterday.

Posh are 15/8 favourites to be relegated straight back to League One, just shorter than Blackpool at 2/1.

Posh are however 66/1 to win the title whereas Blackpool have been priced up at 80/1 rank outsiders.

Relegated Premier League clubs Fulham and West Brom are title favourites next season at 6/1 with Bournemouth and Sheffield United next best at 10/1.

Sky Bet have declined to include Derby County in their markets as there is confusion over what division they will be in because of an ongoing investigation into financial matters.

If Derby are relegated Wycombe are expected to be reprieved.

2021-22: Championship title odds with Sky Bet. 6/1 Fulham, West Brom; 10/1 Bournemouth, Sheffield United, 14/1 Swansea; 18/1 Nottingham Forest, 20/1 Barnsley, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Reading, Stoke; 22/1 QPR; 25/1 Birmingam, Blackburn, Hull; 33/1 Bristol City, Millwall; 40/1 Coventry, Preston; 50/1 Huddersfield, Luton; 66/1 POSH, 80/1 Blackpool.