Bolu Shofowoke is in the top 10 list of youngest Peterborough United players in the club's Football League history

By Alan Swann
Published 26th Apr 2025, 21:39 BST
Bolu Shofowoke during his Posh debut against Bolton Wanderers. Photo David Lowndes.Bolu Shofowoke during his Posh debut against Bolton Wanderers. Photo David Lowndes.
Bolu Shofowoke is in the top 10 list of youngest players to have made Football League appearances for Peterborough United.

The teenager came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 League One draw with Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium aged 16 years and 193 days.

Shofowoke is the seventh youngest player to make a Football League appearance for the club. Matthew Etherington is the youngest, and the only 15 year-old on the list.

Shofowoke is expected to sign a pro contract at Posh when he turns 17 in October. He has been a prolific goalscorer for the Posh Under 18 side this season.

He is the 14th player aged 16 or younger to play for Posh in a Football League match. The list includes current striker Ricky-Jade Jones who has just passed 200 first-team appearances.

Full list (in order of youth)

Matthew Etherington

Charlie Coulson

Leo Da Silva Lopes

Adler Nascimento

Jermain Anderson

Kasey Douglas

Bolu Shofowoke

Mark Heeley

David Billington

Keith Oakes

Andy Furnell

Janaai Gordon

Benjamin Mensah

Ricky-Jade Jones.

