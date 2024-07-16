Bolton Wanderers have reportedly lost all interest in Peterborough United star

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:31 BST
​League One rivals Bolton Wanderers have reportedly lost interest in Peterborough United forward Joel Randall.

​It’s understood Bolton made a couple of bids for Randall, but didn’t get close to the Posh valuation of a player they signed from Exeter City for £1 million in August 2021.

The 24 year-old has started the final year of his Posh contract, but it’s thought the club will offer him an extended deal rather than even consider selling him to a probable League One promotion rival.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has been given money to spend this summer, but he’s now understood to have moved on to other targets.

