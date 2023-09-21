News you can trust since 1948
Bolton Wanderers face injury crisis ahead of Peterborough United visit and why former defender must be careful

Bolton Wanderers could be missing up to six senior players for the visit of Peterborough United on Saturday.
By Ben Jones
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 00:10 BST
The most pressing concern for Ian Evatt’s side will be top scorer Dion Charles (5) who was forced off in the final ten minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Reading with a shoulder injury.

Northern Ireland international Charles is a pivotal figure for the Trotters and provided the club with a big boost in the summer by signing a new contract. Had he departed, it was rumoured that Bolton would have tried to lure Jonson Clarke-Harris from Posh.

They could also be without Defender George Johnston (knee), goalkeeper Joel Coleman (calf) and midfielder Carlos Mendes Gomes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (thigh) as well as defender Eoin Toal, who will definitely miss out due to being sent off in stoppage time at Reading.

Ricardo Santos has history with referee Ross Joyce. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).Ricardo Santos has history with referee Ross Joyce. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).
Ricardo Santos has history with referee Ross Joyce. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).
Currently, the sides are level on points in the table but Bolton are ahead of Posh in seventh due to their superior goal difference but they also have a game in hand.

Victory for Posh would be quite a coup considering they have never won at Bolton in seven previous attempts, drawing just one of those.

Posh are also set to face former defender Ricardo Santos, who will have to be careful considering Ross Joyce will be the man in the middle.

Joyce has sent Santos off on the last two occasions they have been on the pitch together, away at Port Vale last August and again at Morecambe the season before in February.

Following the second red card, Evatt told the media that Santos felt the decision was personal.

Joyce also sent off new Posh captain Peter Kioso in the final minutes of a 3-3 draw at Carlisle on Boxing Day 2020 when he was on loan at Bolton.

