Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The most pressing concern for Ian Evatt’s side will be top scorer Dion Charles (5) who was forced off in the final ten minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Reading with a shoulder injury.

Northern Ireland international Charles is a pivotal figure for the Trotters and provided the club with a big boost in the summer by signing a new contract. Had he departed, it was rumoured that Bolton would have tried to lure Jonson Clarke-Harris from Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could also be without Defender George Johnston (knee), goalkeeper Joel Coleman (calf) and midfielder Carlos Mendes Gomes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (thigh) as well as defender Eoin Toal, who will definitely miss out due to being sent off in stoppage time at Reading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricardo Santos has history with referee Ross Joyce. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

Currently, the sides are level on points in the table but Bolton are ahead of Posh in seventh due to their superior goal difference but they also have a game in hand.

Victory for Posh would be quite a coup considering they have never won at Bolton in seven previous attempts, drawing just one of those.

Posh are also set to face former defender Ricardo Santos, who will have to be careful considering Ross Joyce will be the man in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce has sent Santos off on the last two occasions they have been on the pitch together, away at Port Vale last August and again at Morecambe the season before in February.

Following the second red card, Evatt told the media that Santos felt the decision was personal.