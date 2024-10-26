Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt was delighted with how his side bossed a ‘dangerous’ Peterborough United at the Toughsheet Stadium on Saturday.

It did look like a dominant display was going to go unrewarded as Posh, mainly thanks to some excellent goalkeeping, held out for 97 minutes before conceding the only goal of the game in dramatic fashion. Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic initially saved a penalty from Dion Charles and a follow up from the same player, before the ball was bundled home by Bolton substitute Klaidi Lalos.

“Sometimes in football you don’t get what you deserve, but today we got what we deserved,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “That was a performance which resembles what we have created this last four or five years. We passed and moved the ball well and created so many chances. Frustratingly we didn’t take them, but it would have been easy for the players to feel sorry for themselves and back off because of the chances we’d missed and see the game through. Instead they kept going, kept believing.

“We deserved to win that game and to keep a clean sheet against a team who are so dangerous. That front four – I thought we kept them really quiet, in general, they had one or two moments but they are bound to do, they are top players. But this was a clean sheet and a victory that was thoroughly deserved.

“I thought we should have had one or two penalties more as some of the holding and grappling was persistent and facing away from the ball. It should have been punished. The last one is a penalty and so were two before it, but I am not going to concentrate on any type of negativity today because I thought that was a really good performance and I was pleased with what my players did.

“We looked in a good place. The way we controlled the ball and the game. We were dominant in possession and we had 24 shots, 11 on target which is much more like us as a team. To do that against a good team that has just won 5-1 against Blackpool, a confident and dangerous team. Of all the games we have had – and we have had some good games against Peterborough – that was the most dominant. I was really satisfied with that performance.”