Bolton Wanderers must stop a man they tried hard to sign when they tackle Peterborough United in a League One game at the Toughsheet Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Trotters made multiple bids for Posh forward Joel Randall in the summer, with a top offer of £2 million according to some reports. Posh rejected them all so the 24 year-old will line up in the visiting team tomorrow, fresh from two goals in a 5-1 rout of Blackpool at London Road on Tuesday.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has admitted interest in a player he rates very highly. In fact he described the entire Posh team as ‘dangerous’ in his pre-match press conference.

Joel Randall celebrates a goal for Posh against Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Randall a player we admire and like, and clearly we wanted to sign him,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “We offered an awful lot of money for a player at this level and it wasn’t accepted so we moved on, they moved on, and that’s it, really.

“He’s part of an extremely dangerous team and their ethos for many years has been to out-score the opposition. They are always free-scoring so our defenders know what they are going into. Take Birmingham and ourselves out of the equation I think they have the best attacking players in the league and we have to be ready for it.

“They have an incredible amount of speed, in particular in transition and in turnovers, so we have to make sure our control positions and lock-out is right. When we have the ball and even we are attacking we have to think danger and see danger. If they are on a going-day and in form, like they were against Blackpool on Tuesday, then they can hurt you.

“But if we can manage to keep those four players quiet, which is easier said than done, it gives us a great opportunity to win the game. We have a decent record against them, that’s fair to say, and we will take the game to them as well. It will be a very different type of game to the one we had at Birmingham.”

Bolton are likely to be without ex-Posh midfielder Kyle Dempsey and first-choice goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, while powerful centre-back Eoin Toal must pass a concussion test to be able to play.