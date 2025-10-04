Bolton Wanderers boss felt there was only ever going to be one winner against Peterborough United

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bolton Wanderers boss Steven Schumacher felt his side were the only ones looking likely to score in the second half of their victory over Peterborough United.

Mason Burstow became the league’s top scorer with his sixth and seventh strikes of the season to consign Posh to a 2-1 defeat at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The defeat kept Posh bottom of the league and moved Bolton up to eighth place, two points off the early play-off chasers.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson thought that his side should have got something out of the game but his counterpart felt that only one team was likely to score in the second half and it was not Posh.

Schumacher said: “It was a good game of football. That 90 minutes had a bit of everything.

“It had a really good start for us, incredible, out the blocks. I don't think they touched the ball and we were 1-0 up after five minutes, which was excellent. We got the second goal, which gave us a cushion, and then they come into it and started to play.

“They had some good movement, I think they have got some good players and caused us a few problems. We conceded the goal just before half-time, and that wasn't ideal, but I thought second half, if there was any team that was going to score again, it looked like it was going to be us.

“They were two great goals and I'm really pleased for Mason because he's a young player who's enjoying his football here, he's playing with confidence.

“There's literally no easy games ever in this division, no matter where the opposition is in the league table.

“The other night you're seeing Burton beat Cardiff. So it's like that every single year, and people just don't understand, it doesn't matter the size of the club, where you are in your division, every game is a battle and a fight, and it's always decided on small moments.

“We've played better than that and not taken all three points. So, it's a good victory for us, against a team who I knew posed you a threat, because their movement is excellent and their front players are really good, I like both of their strikers.”