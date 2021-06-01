Blow for Peterborough United in their pursuit of defender with Championship experience

Josh Knight in action for Posh.

Posh interest in the 23 year-old has been widely reported since the club achieved promotion back into the Championship.

But the Peterborough Telegraph understands Knight wants to keep his options open as he enters the last year of his contract at Premier League Leicester and that might persude Posh boss Darren Ferguson to look elsewhere for central defensive back-up.

The Foxes are thought to have triggered an option on Knight’s contract so they can demand a fee for a centre-back who can also play in midfield.

Knight has spent two loan spells at Posh when played mainly as a midfielder. He played on loan at relegated Championship side Wycombe Wanderers last season and was named the club’s player-of-the-year.