Blackpool vs Peterborough Untied: Live Blog as Posh face tough test away at strong Blackpool side
Peterborough United travel to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in League One action (October 28, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
Posh are still unbeaten in eight league matches but face a tough test away at sixth-placed Blackpool.
The Tangerines have Ollie Norburn in their ranks but he faces a race against time to be fit for this one.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Blackpool vs Posh
Welcome!
Follow all of the action from Posh’s trip to the seaside right here.