Blackpool boss on his 'unbelievable' players after extending his own personal domination of Peterborough United

Blackpool players celebrate their win at Posh in front of a dejected Harry Leonard. Photo David Lowndes.

Blackpool boss Ian Evatt heaped praise on his depleted squad after a crucial League One win at Peterborough United on Saturday in his first match in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evatt stretched his unbeaten run as manager against Posh to seven games as Blackpool won 2-1 at London Road courtesy of a terrific late goal from substitute Scott Banks.

The win lifted ‘The Seasiders’ off the bottom of the table and dumped Posh there instead. The visitors started the game without a point from six previous away games this season and with a squad stretched by many injuries. They had four teenagers on the substitutes’ bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evatt told the Blackpool Gazette: “The players have been unbelievable this week as we’re down to the bare bones pretty much and it’s a whole new way of playing that’s very intense. They’ve thrown themselves into it and have been fully engaged.

“Today wasn’t perfect and there are lots of things we can do better, but there are lots of things where you can see the type of team we want to be. We were more aggressive with the press and stealing the ball high up the pitch.

“Sometimes when we did turn it over we were a bit loose with our first pass, with not enough composure in the final third, but Banksy came on and did what we asked - it’s a brilliant goal and a great way to win the game.

“Peterborough are the type of team that can hurt you, and if you don’t get the press right they can expose you.”