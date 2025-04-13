Live

Birmingham City vs Peterborough United: Live blog from the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley!

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Apr 2025, 11:27 BST
The Vertu Trophy Final takes place on Sunday (April 13). (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)The Vertu Trophy Final takes place on Sunday (April 13). (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Peterborough United face League One champions Birmingham City at Wembley in the Vertu Trophy Final (April 13, 3pm).

The day has arrived, Posh’s 100% Wembley record faces its biggest test yet.

Wrexham’s draw yesterday crowned Birmingham champions and Posh must stop them from achieving a promotion, league title and a trophy at Wembley in the space of six days.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Birmingham

11:25 BST

Welcome!

It’s time for the big game, can Posh cause a Wembley upset?

Let’s find out!

