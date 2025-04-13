Live
Birmingham City vs Peterborough United: Live blog from the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley!
Peterborough United face League One champions Birmingham City at Wembley in the Vertu Trophy Final (April 13, 3pm).
The day has arrived, Posh’s 100% Wembley record faces its biggest test yet.
Wrexham’s draw yesterday crowned Birmingham champions and Posh must stop them from achieving a promotion, league title and a trophy at Wembley in the space of six days.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Birmingham
Welcome!
It’s time for the big game, can Posh cause a Wembley upset?
Let’s find out!
