Birmingham City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to face the League One favourites

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Sep 2024, 10:40 BST
Kwame Poku will likely be on of Peterborough United's leading threats against Birmingham. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku will likely be on of Peterborough United's leading threats against Birmingham. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Saturday (September 28, 3pm).

Posh are expected to have Oscar Wallin available for selection ahead of this one after taking a knock against Orient.

Birmingham welcome back their captain Krystian Bielik and could hand a recall to Alfie May, who sits second in the leading scorers chart, behind Kwame Poku!

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Birmingham vs Posh

14:08 BST

I suspect it’s a 4-2-3-1 for Posh

Donay in the 10 role and Jadel Katongo at right back

14:08 BST

Birmingham

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Christoph Klarer, Krystian Bielik, Alexander Cochrane, Seung-Ho Paik, Tomoki Iwata, Willum Thor Willumsson, Jay Stansfield, Emil Hansson, Lyndon Dykes

Subs: Ryan Allsop, Alfons Sampsted, Ben Davies, Marc Leonard, Keshi Anderson, Scott Wright, Alfie May

14:03 BST

Posh

Jed Steer, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jadel Katongo, Hector Kypranou, Archie Collins, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille

Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Sam Curtis, James Dornelly, George Nevett, Abrahom Adoh, Cian Hayes, David Ajiboye

10:25 BST

Posh are underdogs but Birmingham are far from unbeatable, says Fergie

10:24 BST

Posh will be Birmingham's biggest test this season, says boss

10:23 BST

Welcome!

Over 2000 fans are heading to what is a sell out crowd at St Andrews in what should be a great day!

Hopefully Posh can match the atmosphere with a strong performance, you can find out how it all plays out right here!

