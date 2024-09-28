Birmingham City vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to face the League One favourites
Posh are expected to have Oscar Wallin available for selection ahead of this one after taking a knock against Orient.
Birmingham welcome back their captain Krystian Bielik and could hand a recall to Alfie May, who sits second in the leading scorers chart, behind Kwame Poku!
I suspect it’s a 4-2-3-1 for Posh
Donay in the 10 role and Jadel Katongo at right back
Birmingham
Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Christoph Klarer, Krystian Bielik, Alexander Cochrane, Seung-Ho Paik, Tomoki Iwata, Willum Thor Willumsson, Jay Stansfield, Emil Hansson, Lyndon Dykes
Subs: Ryan Allsop, Alfons Sampsted, Ben Davies, Marc Leonard, Keshi Anderson, Scott Wright, Alfie May
Posh
Jed Steer, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jadel Katongo, Hector Kypranou, Archie Collins, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille
Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Sam Curtis, James Dornelly, George Nevett, Abrahom Adoh, Cian Hayes, David Ajiboye
Posh are underdogs but Birmingham are far from unbeatable, says Fergie
Posh will be Birmingham's biggest test this season, says boss
Welcome!
Over 2000 fans are heading to what is a sell out crowd at St Andrews in what should be a great day!
Hopefully Posh can match the atmosphere with a strong performance, you can find out how it all plays out right here!
