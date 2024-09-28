Kwame Poku will likely be on of Peterborough United's leading threats against Birmingham. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United travel to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Saturday (September 28, 3pm).

Posh are expected to have Oscar Wallin available for selection ahead of this one after taking a knock against Orient.

Birmingham welcome back their captain Krystian Bielik and could hand a recall to Alfie May, who sits second in the leading scorers chart, behind Kwame Poku!