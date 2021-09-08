Birmingham City quickly sell out their allocation of tickets for Peterborough United game

There could be a big crowd at the Weston Homes Stadium when Birmingham City are there on September 18.

The Blues have not played at London Road since a Championship fixture in 2013.

Posh are expecting a following of close to 2,000 fans to the Championship game at Sheffield United this Saturday (Septem,ber 11).

This match is all-ticket for Posh fans.

Posh are also currently selling tickets for Tuesday’s (September 14) Championship match at Reading.

There are discounted tickets available for season ticket holders, foreverposh members and Junior Posh members.