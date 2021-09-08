Birmingham City quickly sell out their allocation of tickets for Peterborough United game
Birmingham City sold out their allocation of 3,985 tickets for the game at Peterborough United on Saturday, September 18 in a matter of days.
The Blues have not played at London Road since a Championship fixture in 2013.
Posh are expecting a following of close to 2,000 fans to the Championship game at Sheffield United this Saturday (Septem,ber 11).
This match is all-ticket for Posh fans.
Posh are also currently selling tickets for Tuesday’s (September 14) Championship match at Reading.
There are discounted tickets available for season ticket holders, foreverposh members and Junior Posh members.
Further information from www.theposhtickets.com or in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.