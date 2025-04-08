Birmingham City players and staff celebrate their promotion back to the Championship after a 2-1 win at Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Elated Birmingham City boss Chris Davies saluted his players for dealing expertly with season-long great expectations.

The Blues were hot favourites to win the League One title – they could clinch top spot without playing on Saturday – after splashing the cash on players happy to perform below their natural level.

Promotion was sealed with six games to go with a comfortable 2-1 win at Peterborough United on Tuesday. The win lifted Birmingham 14 points clear at the top of the table.

"It’s a special night,” Davies said. “It means the world. To see the fans celebrate really is something special. The club has suffered a lot, especially in the last few years, and it’s about creating memories, bringing them some joy, and making them proud of their club. I think we’ve done that this season.”

“I think a few of them have had a few swigs of champagne already actually but we have got another game coming up!

“We have got to be careful, but they should enjoy it. I said to them in the huddle after the game that every staff member and every player has turned this club around from where it was.

“They’ve been amazing. We’ve put a team together from scratch, really – there were six or seven who stayed, but there were 17 new players.

“I coach them, but I don’t overbear them, I let them gel and they’ve come together so well. They get on well, they’ve got a great spirit, but we signed good characters. They’ve been exceptional because, don’t forget, every single game this season, home or away, they’ve been expected to win.

“There’s no team in the land that has had to deal with that every single week. We have and they’ve dealt with that brilliantly.”