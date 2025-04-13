Birmingham City boss felt the better side lost at Wembley after Peterborough United claimed a shock Vertu Final victory

Posh captain Hector Kyprianou celebrates his goal at Wembley against Birmingham City. Photo Darren Wiles.

Beaten Birmingham City boss Chris Davies made a bizarre claim after the Vertu Trophy Final.

Davies felt his League One champions were the better team after Peterborough United had won at Wembley 2-0 with high-class goals from Harley Mills and Hector Kyprianou.

Posh could have added further goals from brilliant counter attacks, while the hot favourites were restricted to half chances, forcing only one decent save from Jed Steer and that arrived deep into added time at the end of the game.

Davies told the Birmingham media: “It wasn’t to be our day, but congratulations to Peterborough for their victory. They scored two unbelievable goals from outside the box. The first one from the free-kick puts us behind and then, as we’re getting going again, they score the other one, so we’ve got a mountain to climb after those two strikes.

“They were high moments in quality from their point of view and the moments that were missing in our game. We got to the final third so consistently, but from the final third, it’s how do you create goal chances from that? And we just missed those combinations and quality today.

“In the end, with something to hold onto, we just couldn’t find the gaps in their defence and we fell short. Over the course of the game I think we were the better team in the sense that they hit two worldies from outside the box, but didn’t do anything else in the game. It was all us.”