Steve Bruce. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Former Newcastle United and Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has made a shock return to management at League One Blackpool.

The 63-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Blackpool who sacked Neil Critchley just under a fortnight ago. Bruce brings his long-term assistant Steve Agnew with him to the Bloomfield Road, while Richard Keogh, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will make up the rest of his coaching team.

Bruce has been out of work for two years following a his sacking from West Bromwich Albion.

Bruce takes over a side in the League One relegation zone with just two points from their first four matches. His first game in charge will be a home League One clash with Exeter City on September 14.

“I’m delighted to get the opportunity and to be back in football - it’s been a long time,” he told his new club’s media team.. “It’s been a couple of years, that’s been forced upon me by myself. I thought it was time to take a break, but I’m itching to go and the challenge was too good to turn down. I’ve missed football. I’ve been in it all my life.”

Peterborough United host Blackpool on October 22.