Grant McCann celebrates his goal for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday in April, 2013. Photo: Paul Franks.

It was certainly memorable for current Posh boss Grant McCann who scored the only goal of the game in the second-half direct from a trademark free kick.

There was a bumper London Road crowd of 13,938 to see the final Posh home game of the season. Posh had put together a fantastic run of results to give themselves hope of a great escape from relegation and this was a contest against another team in peril.

The win led to unforgettable celebrations after the match, but they proved to be premature as two late goals at Crystal Palace on the final day of the season condemned Posh to the drop with a record 54 points.

Posh centre-back Gaby Zakuani is carried off by Posh fans after victory in a huge game against Sheffield Wednesday in 2013. Photo: Paul Franks.

Wednesday survived as they beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in their final match at Hillsborough.

Posh beat Wednesday 5-3 in a thrilling League One game at London Road in February, 2011. It was 3-2 to Wednesday at half-time, but goals from Craig Mackail-Smith (2), George Boyd (2) and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, a Wednesday player last season, giving Posh the win.

Wednesday haven’t won at Posh since a Division Two fixture in 2003 when Shefki Kuqi scored the only goal before Posh full-back Chris Kanu was sent off.

Given the history and stature of the clubs it’s a surprise that Posh have won 4 and lost just 2 of nine Football League meetings with the Owls at London Road. Wednesday’s other win (2-1) arrived in 1976 in a Third Division match.

Frankie Kent in action for Posh at Plymouth on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

CURRENT FORM

The two favourites for the League One title are already filling the top two places after just three games with Wednesday behind Ipswich only on goal difference. Bristol Rovers are third and then it’s Posh in fourth, just one point behind tonight’s opponents.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth on the opening day of the season, Wednesday have kept three clean sheets in a row, including a 2-0 home win over Championship side Sunderland in the EFL Cup.

On paper the Owls have had a harder start to the season than Posh having already faced three possible League One promotion candidates, MK Dons and Charlton as well as Pompey.

POSH VIEWCentre-back Frankie Kent said: “The lads are all pleased we have another game so quickly after the Saturday match (0-2 at Plymouth) didn’t go too well.

“Its a long old season, but Saturday was far from ideal. We have to make up for it starting on Tuesday.

"Sheffield Wednesday have the stature of the clubs we were playing every week in the Championship last season, but we are a big club in League One.

"It will be a tough game and we will give them the respect they deserve, but we will have a good gameplan.”

WEDNESDAY VIEW

Manager Darren Moore: “It’s been a solid start, but we need to keep getting better. You’re not always going to get the free-flowing football we might like to see. Sometimes you have to dig in. Peterborough away on a Tuesday night will be a really tough test."

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Dennis Adeniran may return to the Wednesday squad after missing Saturday’s win over Charlton. Dominic Iorfa, the son of the former Posh player of the same name, is in the visiting squad. Iorfa senior was a speedy striker, but his son is a centre-back.

Posh have no injury issues apart from long-term ones. Kwame Poku won't be back for another week at least.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Both teams are 8.5 to win tonight with Sky Bet. It’s 9/4 the draw.