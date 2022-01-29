Big injury blow for Peterborough United as manager expresses unhappiness with the Oliver Norburn story

Jack Taylor (left) and Oliver Norburn.

Ferguson was irritated by Norburn’s apparent wish to move back to the North of England after just five months at Posh made the public domain 24 hours before a big game against the Blades. Norburn was made club captain just seven weeks ago.

But the midfielder was absent because of a dead leg picked up in last Tuesday’s draw at Birmingham City, one of four injuries Posh collected in that game.

Midfielder Jack Taylor’s injury is the most serious. He will be out for a lengthy period after suffering yet another hamstring problem.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the game against Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mark Beevers (calf), Harrison Burrows (foot) and Norburn should be available for next Saturday’s FA Cup fourth tie against Queens Park Rangers at London Road (February 5). Siriki Dembele (back) and Ronnie Edwards (head) could also return.

Dembele and Norburn’s participation could also depend on Posh fending off transfer bids before the window closes. Bournemouth and Birmingham have made offers for Dembele, while Blackpool have seen an initial bid for Norburn rejected.

“It was a disrupted preparation for us today,” Ferguson admitted. “Too much information about Ollie being unhappy and wanting to move back up north made its way into the paper, presumably from his side.

“We had a bid for him and we rejected it as is our right. What happens next will be up to the powers that be and will probably depend on the size of the offers. It’s the same with Siriki. That’s where we are at with it and I will just be glad when the transfer window closes. It can be manic in January.

“Ollie and Siriki were not fit for the game today and nor was Harrison Burrows who has been in a lot of pain witha foot injury. Jack Taylor has pulled his hamstring again and will be out for a period of time, while Mark Beevers had a fitness test on his swollen calf and failed it.”