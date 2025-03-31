Oscar Wallin in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Oscar Wallin is expected to return to the Peterborough United squad for Tuesday’s League One game at Crawley Town.

The Swedish centre-back was badly missed as Posh went down 3-1 at Reading on Saturday, their first defeat in nine competitive games and the first in that run to not involve Wallin.

Posh can expect a tough night at the Broadfield Stadium as relegation-threatened Crawley have received an obvious shot in the arm with the return of their promotion-winning manager Scott Lindsey. The Reds have won both games since Lindsey’s re-appointment with League One’s leakiest defence even managing to keep two clean sheets while beating Bristol Rovers 1-0 and Rotherham United 4-0.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson is wary of Crawley’s form and ability, but he is more concerned about getting his own team’s performance right. They played pretty well in defeat at Reading, until they reached the opposition penalty area.

"It was disappointing to see our unbeaten run end, but it was an easy game to analyse,” Ferguson said. “We conceded three soft goals and we only scored one goal from a considerable number of touches in their penalty area. Defensively we had been very good until that match, but we’ve wasted many good attacking position in games before.

"It’s something I’ve mentioned many times and it’s been a case of ‘do I praise them for continuing to create many chances or do I criticise them for not taking enough of them’. The bottom line is we are a work in progress and we have to accept that. We can look at the situation with more clarity at the end of the season when we have nothing else to think about. We looked fit and strong towards the end of the game at Reading which is a big positive.

"When we reach our level we are a very difficult side to play against and we will need to get there tomorrow as the game looks far harder than maybe it did before Scott came back. He’s clearly injected a lot of confidence into them and he’s quickly implemented the style of play he wants. I’ve watched both games under him and they were very good. They could have been 4-0 up at half-time against Rovers and winning 4-0 at Rotherham at any time is a good effort.

"They can also be very difficult to play against, if you let them play. You can’t afford to get spooked by all their movement because there is a lot of it. Winning games breeds confidence as we have shown so it will be a very difficult game for us.”

Wallin will definitely return to the squad and if he starts it would be in place of Emmanuel Fernandez. Posh report no other injury concerns.