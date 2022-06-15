Harrison Burrows in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Only a modest portion of that fee was offered up front with ambitious add ons taking an eventual fee into the millions.

And the unnamed club wanted to take the 20 year-old and play him in their under 23 side, an unsatisfactory situation for Posh and the player. Burrows made 37 Championship appearances for Posh last season and contributed three goals and seven assists, despite playing out-of-position for a relegated team.

"There have been a couple of bids for Harrison,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “One from a Premier League club was considerable with a package that could have risen to £5m with all the add-ons, but they wanted Harrison for their under 23 side which is no good for him or us at this time so we turned it down. Harrison played almost every week in the Championship last season so why would he want to play under 23 football?”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said over the weekend: “Young Harrison rarely gets much credit for being a 19/20 year-old playing out of position at left wing-back and left full-back & creating/scoring 10 goals in the Championship in a relegated team. The kid had an incredible season by any account.”

Fry also revealed Posh had rejected a bid from a Championship club for wide player Joe Ward and disclosed that the foreign clubs bidding for midfielder Jeando Fuchs were from France and Turkey rather than Switzerland as previously suggested. Fry confirmed one of them had made a seven-figure offer.

Even a £1m fee would make at least a five-fold profit for a player Posh signed from Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in January. Posh had tried to sign Fuchs last summer for a reported £200k fee, although Dundee United have insisted on a decent sell-on clause if the combative Cameroon international midfielder leaves London Road.

Fuchs is keen on breaking into Cameroon’s squad for the Qatar World Cup and that became more unlikely with Posh’s relegation from the Championship.

The arrival of close-season signing, former Millwall, Portsmouth and Gillingham midfielder Ben Thompson, this week did lead to speculation that Fuchs, or even Jack Taylor, could be allowed to leave, but not so according to Fry.

"We have signed Ben to compete with Jack Taylor and Jeando Fuchs not to replace either of them,” Fry insisted. “We are after another midfielder as well. We are not going to let anyone else leave, apart from those on the transfer list, unless there are silly offers."

Club captain Oliver Norburn is also a central midfielder, but he is expected to leave the club once recovering from a serious knee injury.