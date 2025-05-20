Barry Fry on Peterborough United's alleged interest in a Hertha Berlin midfielder who picked up 17 cautions playing for a League One club in 2024-25.

Bradley Ibrahim (left) in action for Crawley last season. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Hertha Berlin, and former Arsenal, midfielder Bradley Ibrahim.

The 20 year-old tough-tackling midfielder impressed on loan at Crawley Town last season when he made 37 appearances, scored twice and picked up 17 cautions! Ibrahim claimed Crawley's goal-of-the-season prize for a stunning strike against Wrexham.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “I haven’t spoken to the player or Crawley, but I’m at all three play-off finals at Wembley this weekend and I expect one or two deals might be discussed.”

Ibrahim came through the ranks at Arsenal, but failed to make a first-team appearance before moving to Germany in January, 2024 for an undisclosed fee. He signed a three-and-a-half year deal, but has only played for the Bundesliga club’s B team.

League One rivals Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle are also interested in Ibrahim according to the ‘Football League World’ website, who accurately revealed Posh interest in Bristol Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor recently.

Ibrahim has England Under 18 caps and Posh have a need to sign new midfielders following the departure of Hector Kyprianou to Watford and the possible sale of Archie Collins who is about to enter the last year of his current contract at London Road.