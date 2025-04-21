Live

Barnsley vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Oakwell

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
Abraham Odoh in action against Stockport County. Photo: David Lowndes.Abraham Odoh in action against Stockport County. Photo: David Lowndes.
Abraham Odoh in action against Stockport County. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United face Barnsley at Oakwell in League One action (April 21, 3pm).

Posh are set to be without Archie Collins, Mo Susoho and Cian Hayes and have a couple of other potential absentees following the match against Stockport on Good Friday.

It could be a rather different-looking squad today.

If Posh match the result of Bristol Rovers, they will be all but safe because of their goal difference.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Barnsley vs Posh

14:08 BST

Barnsley

Joe Gauci, Barry Cotter, Mael De Gevigney, Dexter Lembikisa, Josh Earl, Marc Roberts, Adam Phillips, Fabio Jalo, Luca Connell, Joantahon Russell, Davis Keillor-Dunn

Subs: Kieran Flavell, Josh Benson, Jonathan Lewis, Conor McCarthy, Jonathan Bland, Max Watters, Kelechi Nwakali

14:03 BST

Posh

Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Sam Hughes, Oscar Wallin, Carl Johnston, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones

Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, George Nevett, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly, Chris Conn-Clarke, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Bradley Ihionvien

12:52 BST

Welcome!

Another away day for Posh, they have a good recent record at Barnsley, can they continue that?

