Barnsley vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Oakwell
Posh are set to be without Archie Collins, Mo Susoho and Cian Hayes and have a couple of other potential absentees following the match against Stockport on Good Friday.
It could be a rather different-looking squad today.
If Posh match the result of Bristol Rovers, they will be all but safe because of their goal difference.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.
Barnsley
Joe Gauci, Barry Cotter, Mael De Gevigney, Dexter Lembikisa, Josh Earl, Marc Roberts, Adam Phillips, Fabio Jalo, Luca Connell, Joantahon Russell, Davis Keillor-Dunn
Subs: Kieran Flavell, Josh Benson, Jonathan Lewis, Conor McCarthy, Jonathan Bland, Max Watters, Kelechi Nwakali
Posh
Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Sam Hughes, Oscar Wallin, Carl Johnston, Hector Kyprianou, Ryan De Havilland, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones
Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, George Nevett, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly, Chris Conn-Clarke, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Bradley Ihionvien
Welcome!
Another away day for Posh, they have a good recent record at Barnsley, can they continue that?
