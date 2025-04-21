Barnsley vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Oakwell

Abraham Odoh in action against Stockport County. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United face Barnsley at Oakwell in League One action (April 21, 3pm).

Posh are set to be without Archie Collins, Mo Susoho and Cian Hayes and have a couple of other potential absentees following the match against Stockport on Good Friday.

It could be a rather different-looking squad today.

If Posh match the result of Bristol Rovers, they will be all but safe because of their goal difference.