Devante Cole in action for Barnsley. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Barnsley have won their last three League One games to move onto the heels of Peterborough United in the play-off places.

The Tykes beat struggling sides Forest Green, Shrewsbury and MK Dons, but also won at fellow promotion battlers Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup during an excellent November.

Barnsley have the joint best defensive record in League One – 15 goals conceded in 18 matches – and have looked far better going forward since switching to 3-5-2 from 3-4-3 at the end of October.

Kai Corbett playing for Posh against Barnsley last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s a young and vibrant side which has turned the club’s fortunes around after the horror of Championship relegation last season.

Key man is Adam Phillips who netted four goals in five games in November from midfield.

He has the ability to time good runs into the box as well as possessing an impressive long-range shot.

He and Herbie Kane have been excellent in the more attacking midfield roles, with Luca Connell anchoring behind them.

Devante Cole, the son of former Manchester United and Newcastle United forward Andrew Cole, is the club’s top scorer with five goals. He’s usually partnered up top by ex-Ipswich forward James Norwood.

It’s a safe bet Friday’s clash will be a better game than the two sides delivered at London Road last season.

Then two teams on their way to relegation from the Championship fought out a dreadful 0-0 draw in gale-force winds and driving rain.

There was even a second-half powercut to extend the misery before Posh substitute Joel Randall missed a golden chance to win the game late on.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson bizarrely started that match with untested Kai Corbett up front. It was the former West Ham United striker’s Posh debut and he hasn’t been seen since.

Posh have won 10 of 18 Football League fixtures with Barnsley at London Road and lost six.

The Tykes have the fourth best away record in League One with four wins, three defeats and two draws.