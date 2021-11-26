Barnsley boss could have fallen asleep watching his new side, five away defeats in a row and when Peterborough United beat the Tykes in a big Championship relegation clash

New arnsley manage Poya Asbaghi. Photo:: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Barnsley enjoyed just 21% possession as they went down 2-0 at home to Swansea. They competed well until conceding two late goals.

Asbaghi, a left-field appointment straight from Sweden’s under 21 side, will expect better when his team clash with Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (November 27, 3pm). It’s a big game for both sides as Barnsley are a place, but six points behind Posh. Both sides are in the Championship relegation zone.

Asbaghi said: “If I was watching the game on TV I would have fallen asleep, but we were happy in terms of the defence. We weren’t happy that we weren’t winning the ball enough and attacking.”

Tommy Rowe scored a late winner for Posh against Barnsley in a Championship relegation battle at London Road in 2013.

TYKES FORM Barnsley’s two Championship wins this season both arrived at Oakwell.

The Tykes beat Coventry 1-0 on the second Saturday of the season and didn’t win again until beating Derby County 2-1 on November 3.

Barnsley are the only side in the Championship without an away win. Like Posh, they have picked up just three points from nine road trips. They drew at Cardiff, QPR and Stoke, but have lost their last five away matches, the last 4-1 at Fulham last weekend.

PAST MATCHES

Barnsley gave Posh a right chasing on their last Football League visit to London Road.

The Tykes won a League One game 4-0 in October, 2018 after Ivan Toney had seen a penalty saved in the first-half with the game still goalless.

Former Posh midfielder George Moncur opened the scoring for Barnsley a minute later and Brad Potts (2) and Jacob Brown, who played against Posh for Stoke last weekend, scored to complete an emphatic scoreline.

Posh had fluked a 3-2 win against a Barnsley side that included Toney in their previous visit, also in League One in November 2015.

Lee Angol, debutant Miles Addison and substitute Marcus Maddison scored for Graham Westley’s Posh side.

Posh: Alnwick, Smith, Elder, Bostwick, Addison. Oztumer, Anderson, Forrester, Taylor, Washington, Angol. Subs used: Maddison, Beautyman, Coulibaly.

Posh have won 10 and lost six of 17 Football League meetings with Barnsley at London Road.

The teams met in a big Championship relegation battle on New Year’s Day, 2013 which Posh won 2-1 thanks to a Tommy Rowe goal three minutes from time. Michael Bostwick had earlier opened the scoring in the first-half against a Barnsley side that included future England international and Manchester City defender John Stones.

Posh won the first six home Football League meetings with Barnsley which included a 6-3 victory in a Division Four match in March, 1973 when Jim Hall bagged a hat-trick.

OTHER GAMES

Posh will be hoping for a favour from former London Road ace Russell Martin on Saturday as his Swansea side host new relegation candidates Reading.