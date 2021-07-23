Barnet v Peterborough United: Ticket details and team news
Peterborough United travel to National League side Barnet for two 75-minute friendlies tomorrow (July 24, 2pm & 4pm kick offs) and no tickets can be purchased in person on matchday.
Posh fans planning to attend the games at the Hive must purchase a ticket in advance here
Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (17-21-year-olds, 65+) and £5 for under 17s.
There is no live feed available for this fixture.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson will be utilising his full squad for the fixtures with only forwards Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ricky-Jade Jones set to miss out.
Midfielder Jack Taylor should play against the club that sold him to Posh for £500k in January, 2020, but a clash with his older brother Harry might be scuppered by an injury to the Barnet defender.
Serhat Tasdemir should have completed a season-long loan move to Barnet from Posh in time to play.