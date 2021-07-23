Barnet v Peterborough United: Ticket details and team news

Jack Taylor.

Posh fans planning to attend the games at the Hive must purchase a ticket in advance here

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (17-21-year-olds, 65+) and £5 for under 17s.

There is no live feed available for this fixture.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson will be utilising his full squad for the fixtures with only forwards Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ricky-Jade Jones set to miss out.

Midfielder Jack Taylor should play against the club that sold him to Posh for £500k in January, 2020, but a clash with his older brother Harry might be scuppered by an injury to the Barnet defender.