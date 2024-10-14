Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s back-to-back defeats for Peterborough United in the Professional Development Under 21 League after two second-half goals for Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday.

Posh sent an inexperienced side to Cheshire, albeit one boosted by the presence of senior striker Bradley Ihionvien and recent first-team debutants David Kamara and Tyler Young.

Kamara fired over from the first chance of the game on five minutes before Posh ‘keeper Ben Westcott made a terrific stop to thwart Crewe’s Adrien Thibaut. Lucas Sant spurned a couple of half chances before some fine defensive work by the home stopped Ihionvien getting a shot away after some sustained Posh pressure.

Crewe opened the scoring on 57 minutes when Luca Moore tapped home from close range at the back post. A home trialist should have made it 2-0 on 70 minutes and Posh substitute Patryk Sykut almost punished him with a fine strike that rattled the crossbar. But the troalist did score 11 minutes from time pouncing on a rebound after Westcott had made another excellent stop.

Bradley Ihionvien in action. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh are sixth in the Northern section with three wins and three defeats in their six matches, but they have games in hand on every team above them. Crewe were winning for just the second time in 10 outings.

Posh are next in action at Hull on Tuesday, October 22.

Posh: Westcott, Freeman, Gbajumo, Sumnall, Rose, Campbell, Davies, Young, Fox, Kamara, Ihionvien. Subs: Sykut, Sakalis, Changunda, Mendonca, McWilliams-Marcano.