Attacking midfielder has finally left Peterborough United
The attacking midfielder has moved to Cumbria on loan until the end of January, with options available to extend the deal further.
Conn-Clarke joined Posh from Altrincham in June 2024 after scoring 22 goals and winning the National League player-of-the-year award.
The 23 year-old struggled to make the step up though and scored just one goal in 30 appearances in his debut season when he started just 12 League One goals.
Conn-Clarke has not featured in any Posh first-team game this season.
Carlisle are currently third in the National League as they seek an immediate return to League Two. They are in FA Cup action at home to Boston United on Saturday.
Posh are also keen to offload transfer-listed goalkeepers Nick Bilokapic and Will Blackmore as well as midfielder Ryan De Havilland.