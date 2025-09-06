Tom O'Connor in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Tom O'Connor in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

At long last Peterborough United taste that winning feeling after a fine display at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 17:55 BST
Peterborough United players have at last savoured the taste of victory this season.

Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium with goals from man-of-the-match Matthew Garbett and on-loan Chelsea striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

It was a first win in 10 competitive outings this season and many players raised their game significantly to make it happen.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

The goalkeeper made a key early save at the feet of a Wycombe striker and came out and defused some dangerous-looking balls into his penalty area late on. His long kicking wasn't great - 7.

1. ALEX BASS

The goalkeeper made a key early save at the feet of a Wycombe striker and came out and defused some dangerous-looking balls into his penalty area late on. His long kicking wasn't great - 7. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
The experienced centre-back was a model of consistency until limping off - 7.

2. TOM LEES

The experienced centre-back was a model of consistency until limping off - 7. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Photo Sales
Another fine effort from the teenage central defender. Comfortable on the bal, but he appears much stronger physically this season. Still gets done for speed now and again, but an improver for sure - 7.5.

3. GEORGE NEVETT

Another fine effort from the teenage central defender. Comfortable on the bal, but he appears much stronger physically this season. Still gets done for speed now and again, but an improver for sure - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
He's a calm presence on the left of the back three and there were some signs of his quality on the ball - 7.

4. TOM O'CONNOR

He's a calm presence on the left of the back three and there were some signs of his quality on the ball - 7. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersChelsea
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice