At long last Peterborough United taste that winning feeling after a fine display at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium with goals from man-of-the-match Matthew Garbett and on-loan Chelsea striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan.
It was a first win in 10 competitive outings this season and many players raised their game significantly to make it happen.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.
1. ALEX BASS
The goalkeeper made a key early save at the feet of a Wycombe striker and came out and defused some dangerous-looking balls into his penalty area late on. His long kicking wasn't great - 7. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. TOM LEES
The experienced centre-back was a model of consistency until limping off - 7. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
3. GEORGE NEVETT
Another fine effort from the teenage central defender. Comfortable on the bal, but he appears much stronger physically this season. Still gets done for speed now and again, but an improver for sure - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. TOM O'CONNOR
He's a calm presence on the left of the back three and there were some signs of his quality on the ball - 7. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com