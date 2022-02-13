As Peterborough United struggled for a Championship goal again, Siriki Dembele helped Bournemouth close in on the Premier League and goals galore for old Posh loanees and youth players
While Peterborough United were crying out for a bit of attacking magic against Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (February 12), the talent they let go on transfer deadline day was helping himself to headlines elsewhere.
Siriki Dembele started his first game for Championship promotion favourites Bournemouth and capped a lively performance with a 95th-minute winning goal at Blackpool as the Cherries hit back from a goal down to win 2-1.
It was a second goal at Bloomfield Road this season for Dembele who also netted for Posh in a 3-1 defeat in December,
“My first thought was to shoot,” Dembele told the Bournemouth Echo. “I was not passing that at all, so I’m glad it went in or else some people would have been disappointed.
“I’m very happy it went in and we got the winner, and I’m very happy for the fans as well because they travelled a long way. It was a great win.”
Second-placed Bournemouth look nailed on to join leaders Fulham in celebrating promotion back to the Premier League this season. They have a five-point buffer to Blackburn in third.
In League One former Posh loanee Alex Prichard scored a stunning set-piece goal in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon. Alex Neil pipped former Posh boss Grant McCann to the Sunderland manager’s job last week.
Another old Posh loan player Jonathan Obika scored Morecambe’s goal in a 1-1 home draw with Gillingham. Obika was denied a late winner by a fine save from ex-Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.
Former Posh youth team player Josh Davison scored twice in Swindon’s 3-0 League Two win over Scunthorpe, the first from an assist from Joe Tomlinson.
Right-back Liam Shephard claimed his first Salford goal in a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient, whle Omar Bogle scored the goal in Hartlepool’s 1-0 win at Crawley.