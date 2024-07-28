Peterborough United are being tipped to have another strong season.Peterborough United are being tipped to have another strong season.
Artificial intelligence has predicted how the final League One table will look and these are the points and positions for Peterborough United, Rotherham United, Reading, Wigan Athletic and Cambridge United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 07:52 BST
The upcoming 2024/25 League 1 season is sure to be an entertaining one, with plenty of narratives heading into the start of the new campaign.

Posh will once again test themselves against a number of big clubs, including the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Reading, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Not to mention the fact Wrexham are looking to make it a hat-trick of promotions following their success in League 2 last season.

And, according to a supercomputer run by the SafeBettingSites company, there will be many twists and turns throughout the 2024/25 League 1 season.

But who is going up and who is going down this season? Here’s how the supercomputer expects the season to end.

46 28 8 10 +35 92

1. Rotherham United - 92pts

46 28 8 10 +35 92Photo: George Wood

46 26 10 10 +30 88

2. Huddersfield Town

46 26 10 10 +30 88Photo: Getty Images

46 25 10 11 +28 85

3. Bolton Wanderers

46 25 10 11 +28 85Photo: Getty Images

46 24 11 11 +25 83

4. Wrexham

46 24 11 11 +25 83Photo: Getty Images

