​​​Peterborough United will find out their next EFL Trophy opponents when the draw is made live on Sky on Friday at 6:30pm.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Nov 2023, 07:33 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 07:39 GMT
Malik Mothersille in action for Posh in Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie with Colchester. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Malik Mothersille in action for Posh in Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie with Colchester. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The next stage of the newly-named Bristol Street Motors Trophy will be in a regionalised draw which will match up group winners against runners-up in each of the 16 groups.

Courtesy of winning their group, Posh will face one of the seven other group runners-up from the rest of the southern section.

Posh sealed qualification by winning their first two ties against Cambridge and Spurs Under 21s. They would have had to lose 4-0 at Colchester on Tuesday to be knocked off top spot in the group.

Posh will receive a home tie as a reward for finishing as winners of the group.

Courtesy of Colchester’s victory over Posh on Tuesday night, they have advanced to the knockout stages as well, but they will be kept apart from Posh in the draw.

This means Posh will face either Brighton U21s, Charlton Athletic, AFC Wimbledon, Fulham U21, Oxford United, Arsenal U21s and Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium in Round Two of a competition they won in the 2013-14 season.

The draw will also stay regionalised should Posh make it through to Round Three.

The Round Two matches will be played on the week commencing December 4 in between the Doncaster FA Cup tie (December 2) and Oxford League One match (December 9).

The round dates for the rest of the competition are:

Round of 3 - w/c January 8, 2024; Quarter-Final - w/c January 29, 2024; Semi-Final - w/c February 19, 2024; Final - Sunday, April 5, 2024.

