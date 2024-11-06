There are many of us who love to dismiss the EFL Trophy as an irrelevance.

But try telling that to Abraham Odoh who used the Tuesday night tie with Crystal Palace Under 21s to move a step closer to a regular Peterborough United first-team place and try telling that to Cian Hayes and Harley Mills who claimed their first Posh goals in a 4-1 win.

Posh have now cruised into the knockout stages with a home tie to come. They’ve actually won eight games in a row in a competition that also seen manager Darren Ferguson give inexperienced players a sample of first-team life.

The positives of the Trophy are currently outweighing the negatives for Posh, although a 1,600 crowd for a virtual winner-takes-all tie suggests all fans are yet to be convinced.

Harley Mills celebrates his goal for Posh against Crystal Palace with James Dornelly (left) and Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 4, PALACE U21s 1…

1) Ferguson spoke about tough selection decisions ahead of the home League One game with in-form local rivals Cambridge United on Saturday, but he really only has to make one call. Does he start with Abraham Odoh or Malik Mothersille on the left-wing? Three goals in two games, albeit against modest opposition, makes Odoh the form pick and his knack of taking up goal-scoring positions is certainly in his favour. He can also see a defence-splitting pass – exhibit A is the delicious one he delivered to set up Joel Randall’s goal at Newport on Saturday – and he can get past full-backs. But Mothersille has been a constant threat out wide and his speed and flair has seen him burst past defenders with ease into the penalty area. It’s a tough call and I’m sticking with Mothersille for now.

2) It can’t be easy being Kwame Poku’s understudy. Cian Hayes probably knows he won’t start a game on the right wing barring an injury or suspension to the club’s best player. But all Hayes can do is perform like he did last night whenever the opportunity arrives. The directness of his play is a breath of fresh air in these days of inverted wingers who pass the ball backwards a lot.

3) It seemed a strange decision to let young Harley Mills leave on loan for Enfield Town at a time when Posh had one fit left-back and he wasn’t even playing very well. But Ferguson covered this is his post-match press conference last night by explaining Mills needed to improve his defending, and he went to play for a team struggling at their level so he got plenty of practice. No-one at Posh has questioned Mills’ quality in possession. He has been a regular scorer for Posh Under 21s, but usually with his left foot. Last night’s finish was superbly taken by the 20 year-old, with his weaker foot.

Abraham Odoh scores his first goal for Posh against Crystal Palace Under 21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

4) Chris Conn-Clark is going to be a good player for Posh. He’s a very different number 10 to Joel Randall. Randall glides across the turf and is excellent at finding space in which to receive the ball. Conn-Clarke is more direct and far more aggressive with his passing and running. Randall will need to keep his form high to keep his place.

5) Randall did provide a highlight last night when challenging someone far bigger and stronger-looking to a pushing contest. It made me smile anyway.

6) Archie Collins is hardly a dirty player, but last night he collected his eighth caution of the campaign. The latest yellow card was what the pros would call a ‘good one to take for the team’ as Palace had an overload of counter-attacking players, and it won’t compromise his availability for League One games. He will have a reputation with referees now though.