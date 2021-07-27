Are Peterborough United closing in on two more signings?

Barry Fry (right) with Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale.

Posh are determined to sign a new left-sided defensive player to challenge Dan Butler for his first-team place and a midfielder to complement senior players Jorge Grant, Jack Taylor and Ethan Hamilton.

They are keen to introduce the new men to the squad for Saturday’s pre-season friendly at League One Portsmouth (July 31). After that game there is only a friendly at National League King’s Lynn on August 3 before the Championship opener on August 7.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “We will know by the end of the week whether or not the players we are chasing are coming. The manager is keen to get them in so they can play at Porrtsmouth.”

Posh are at League One Oxford for two 90-minute friendlies tomorrow (July 28). Those games will take place simultaneously behind closed doors at Oxford’s training ground (1pm kick off).

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to have his first 45-minute run-out of the season, while teenager Ricky-Jade Jones is also due to feature after recovering from a minor knee complaint.