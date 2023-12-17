Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic receives congratulations from teammate Josh Knight after a save at Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 21 year-old Aussie made two superb saves to ensure Posh won their League One fixture at Fleetwood Town on Saturday to move into the automatic promotion places.

He did superbly to tip a 25 yarder from Maleace Asamoah over the bar and then kept a close range header from Ben Heneghan out in added time at the end of the game.

Anything less than a win for Posh would have been a travesty as they created many scoring chances either side of the only goal from Archie Collins.

"These wins feel the best,” Bilokapic said. “We didn’t get the goals we deserved and we then faced some difficult conditions towards the end, but we dealt with everything together as a team.

"Ultimately we are just happy with the three points. That’s what we came here for and the clean sheet was a bonus.

"We created so many chances without scoring, but we kept biting on the bone and in the end we got what we deserved.

"We started both halves well. The gaffer said at half-time to just keep playing the way were and then punish them. We did play well, but just couldn’t find a second goal.

"For my first save I saw their player turn onto his left foot so I set myself and just managed to get across to save it.

"The second save was just a reaction. You don’t get a lot of time to see the ball coming, but luckily I was in the right place and so was Harrison Burrows who completed the clearance.