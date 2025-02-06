Posh celebrate a winning goal for Ricky-Jade Jones against Cheltenham. Photo David Lowndes.

Holders Peterborough United will put the possibility of a second successive trip to Wembley in the EFL Trophy Final on the back burner to focus on what’s really important

Goals from Hector Kyprianou, Abraham Odoh and striker Ricky-Jade Jones earned a hard-fought 3-2 quarter-final win over Cheltenham Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday. Jones grabbed his 15th goal of the season to seal victory 20 minutes from time. Jones was one of four half-time substitutes who helped Posh overturn a 2-1 half-time deficit.

There is excitement in the dressing room about a return to Wembley, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson showed his players the League One table after last night’s game to ensure they focus on a relegation battle rather that a cup final.

“It’s nice to be in the semi-final again,” Jones admitted. “But we’ll put it one side for now as we know what we need to do in the league matches, and we are confident we can do it as long as we stick together.

"We turned the game around as a team last night. We put a disappointing first half behind us to put things right. We fancied we could get in down the sides and with the quality of Harley Mills and the pace of Malik Mothersille we were level very quickly. It suits us to play on the break with the pace we have up front and the quality of the players passing the ball to us.

"For my goal my touch was a bit interesting, but the ‘keeper came out and gave me something to aim for so I went low and hard through his legs.”

Posh have two, and possibly three, away games in League One before their Trophy semi-final. They are back in action at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, February 11. The draw for the semi-finals takes place on Saturday morning with the semi-finals set for weeks commencing February 17 & 24.