Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s looking increasingly likely Peterborough United will be launching their 2024-25 promotion push from League One with a vastly different line-up.

The latest sale story to emerge links young striker Ricky-Jade Jones with a transfer to Sheffield United. His great mate and fellow Posh Academy graduate Harrison Burrows is also expected to complete a big-money move to Bramall Lane as soon as the Championship club completes an expected change of ownership.

Star centre-back Ronnie Edwards is believed to be closing in on a move to Premier League Southampton, while first-choice number 10 Joel Randall has this week been linked with a move to League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Posh team that finished fourth in League One last season playing a lovely brand of football has already lost winger Ephron Mason-Clarke to Coventry City and centre-back Josh Knight to Hannover 96 of German Bundesliga 2. On loan Jadel Katongo, who finished last season as first-choice right-back, has returned to parent club Manchester City.

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates a Posh goal. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Squad players from the 2023-24 season Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jeando Fuchs have also left the club. Clarke-Harris joined League One promotion fancies Rotherham United after his Posh contract ran out.

If all reports prove accurate that would be nine player departures before transfer-listed players Romoney Crichlow and David Ajiboye leave the club.

Burrows, Jones, Edwards and Randall have all entered the last year of their contracts which leaves Posh vulnerable to predators. Winger Kwame Poku, midfielder Hector Kyprianou and forward Malik Mothersille also have one year of their existing deals remaining, and Poku and Kyprianou have also been the subject of transfer speculation in the past six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of fringe players are also expected to leave Posh this week.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s understood Posh have entered contract talks with some players. They have also re-signed experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer and signed three relatively inexperienced new players in Abraham Odoh, Chris Conn-Clarke and George Nevett, for an outlay in excess of £1 million.

Posh can expect to make millions from the sales of Burrows and Edwards, although 50% of the latter’s transfer fee will go to his former club Barnet. Posh can also expect to profit from the sale of former striker Ivan Toney this summer.