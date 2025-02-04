Jadel Katongo (back). (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images).

Peterborough United defender Jadel Katongo has been ruled out for at least another six weeks.

The Manchester City loanee’s frustrating season continued when he suffered a hamstring injury during the post-match warm-down after Sunday’s 3-1 League One defeat at Bristol Rovers. He now suffered the same injury three times this season and it could well be he doesn’t play again this term as City and Posh try and get to the bottom of the problem.

Katongo’s absence means holders Posh will be without four senior defenders for the Vertu Trophy quarter-final tie against Cheltenham Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (7pm kick off) as recent signings Carl Johnston, Ben Hughes and Tayo Edun are all cup-tied.

But Posh boss Darren Ferguson insists he can still pick a team capable of beating a mid-table League Two side at home, as long as they ‘do the right things.’

"I’m so upset for Jadel,” Ferguson said. “He was devastated on Sunday because he’s followed an excellent first season for us with a very frustrating season. He just hasn’t been able to get going because of the hamstring issues. We’ve had the results of scan and I’d say it would be six weeks out, but it’s up to us and City to get to the bottom of the problem and it could be it drags on all season.

"We now have four defenders out for tomorrow, but Manny Fernandez is back with us, Oscar Wallin has been freshened up and we have George Nevett, James Dornelly and Harley Mills available. It’s up to me to pick a side capable of winning the game. I’m sure I can do that as long the players who do the right things against a team who have hit a bit of form and who are very well organised. They have threats and Ethon Archer is a dangerous player

"This is a big game for us. If we win we are a game away from Wembley again and we saw what a lift that gave the club last season. It would lift the fans who have had a tough season like the rest of us. Getting to Wembley wouldn’t suddenly turn this season into a great one, nothing can now do that, but it’s important to find a positive. Thinking negatively all the time can drive you mad.

"We’ve had a good couple of days on the training pitch. We’ve tried to inject some positivity and that’s been apparent in the way we have trained. We have six games before our next League One game after tomorrow and the players will be freshened up before they an intense three months when we have to make sure we stay in this division.”