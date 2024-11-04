Peterborough United have suffered another injury blow as goalkeeper Jed Steer requires an operation to cure a knee injury.

The 32 year-old is expected to be out for five weeks once the surgery has taken place. Steer had just lost his starting place to Nicholas Bilokapic, but manager Darren Ferguson wants as much competition as possible for all places.

Bilokapic is expected start Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game at home to Crystal Palace Under 21s (7pm) and the same back four as played in the FA Cup win at Newport on Saturday – James Dornelly, Emmanuel Fernandez, George Nevett and Jack Sparkes – will be in front of him. Recent signing Justin Osagie could also be in the matchday squad.

Ferguson has now confirmed winger Abraham Odoh as a starter. Posh need a point to ensure they qualify for the knockout stages and to guarantee a home draw in the next round.

Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Jed needs a very small operation,” Ferguson said. “And he will be out for five weeks once the surgery has been completed. We want to get it done this week if possible because we want him back as soon as possible. It’s a blow to lose Jed. He’d lost his place to Nick, but we had three strong goalkeepers and now we have two in Nick and Will Blackmore. We want competition everywhere.

"To be honest our first impressions were the injury was a lot more serious, but it’s not anywhere near as bad as we feared.”