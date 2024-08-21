Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Posh have rejected a bid from an unnamed Scottish club for transfer-listed centre-forward Kabongo Tshimanga.

​Posh have accepted offers from National League clubs for the 26 year-old, but the player wants to stay in the Football League.

League Two side Swindon Town are keen on Tshimanga, but they have only made an attempt to take him on loan by offering to pay 32% of his current salary.

Posh have dismissed that offer as derisory. They are more hopeful of selling the other transfer-listed players David Ajiboye and Romoney Crichlow before the transfer window shuts next week.

Kabongo Tshimanga in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “Our position with Kabongo is clear. We are asking for less money than we paid for him and offers from two clubs have been accepted. The Scottish club and Swindon haven’t offered enough.

"We are trying to do the best for our club and the player. He should go into the National League and score 30 goals in a season and then he would get back in the League.

"We expect bids for David as he proved himself a strong winger in League One last season and set up goals for Jonson Clarke-Harris among others.

"David won’t be a problem if we get the right offer and nor will Romoney who strikes me as someone who wants to play. League Two clubs might not offer him the wages he is on with us, but if they offer him two or three year deals he might see it as financially worthwhile."

Posh are also trying to get goalkeeper Will Blackmore out on loan, but have had little interest. He has fallen behind recent signing Bastien Smith in the pecking order.