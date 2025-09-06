Kyrell LIsbie celebrates his hat-trick for Posh against Aston Villa Under 21s. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Kyrell LIsbie celebrates his hat-trick for Posh against Aston Villa Under 21s. Photo David Lowndes.

An explosive Peterborough United substitute was a clear man-of-the-match in a come-from-behind Vertu Trophy win

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 23:05 BST
Substitute Kyrell Lisbie was a clear man-of-the-match as Peterborough United beat Aston Villa Under 21s 4-2 in a Vertu Trophy tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night

LIsbie didn’t appear until the start of the second-half but delivered an outstanding hat-trick as Posh came from 2-0 down to keep their hopes of a third Trophy win a row alive.

There were other strong performances from players who were still on the pitch for the second-half

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

Went charging out of his area to make the first Villa goal easier than it should have been. Not a lot else to do. HIs best save denied a player who was offside anyway - 5.5.

1. VICENTE REYES

1. VICENTE REYES

Went charging out of his area to make the first Villa goal easier than it should have been. Not a lot else to do. HIs best save denied a player who was offside anyway - 5.5.

Sloppy on the ball at times, but he burst into life brilliantly with some precision passing and crossing to claim a hat-trick of assists. Started as a right centre-back, but much better when switched to wing-back - 8.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Sloppy on the ball at times, but he burst into life brilliantly with some precision passing and crossing to claim a hat-trick of assists. Started as a right centre-back, but much better when switched to wing-back - 8.

He always plays with so much energy and determination. Lacks the attacking instincts to be an effective attacking wing-back, but so solid when having to defend - 7.

3. CARL JOHNSTON

3. CARL JOHNSTON

He always plays with so much energy and determination. Lacks the attacking instincts to be an effective attacking wing-back, but so solid when having to defend - 7.

Steady, dominated physically, but troubled by some of the Villa movement - 6.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

Steady, dominated physically, but troubled by some of the Villa movement - 6.

