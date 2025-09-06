An explosive Peterborough United substitute was a clear man-of-the-match in a come-from-behind Vertu Trophy win

LIsbie didn’t appear until the start of the second-half but delivered an outstanding hat-trick as Posh came from 2-0 down to keep their hopes of a third Trophy win a row alive.
There were other strong performances from players who were still on the pitch for the second-half
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.
1. VICENTE REYES
Went charging out of his area to make the first Villa goal easier than it should have been. Not a lot else to do. HIs best save denied a player who was offside anyway - 5.5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
Sloppy on the ball at times, but he burst into life brilliantly with some precision passing and crossing to claim a hat-trick of assists. Started as a right centre-back, but much better when switched to wing-back - 8. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. CARL JOHNSTON
He always plays with so much energy and determination. Lacks the attacking instincts to be an effective attacking wing-back, but so solid when having to defend - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
Steady, dominated physically, but troubled by some of the Villa movement - 6. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES