This is the team in a 4-3-3 formation he could pick, presuming Ronnie Edwards has been sold (and not replaced).
And a jolly exciting, attacking line-up it is!
1. GOALKEEPER HARVEY CARTWRIGHT
It's going to be fascinating to see which of his two on-loan goalkeepers Posh boss Grant McCann will select on opening day. Harvey Carwright is preferred to Lucas Bergstrom in this line-up.
2. RIGHT-BACK NATHAN THOMPSON
This is the veteran defender's preferred position. He's a class defender with the attacking ability to make things happen further forward.
3. RIGHT CENTRE-BACK JOSH KNIGHT
I have a feeling Knight will be a commanding presence this season.
4. LEFT CENTRE-BACK FRANKIE KENT
The presence of Kent means Posh have two strong all-round defensive centre-backs.
