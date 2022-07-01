Is Ricky-Jade Jones part of this Posh starting line-up?

An exciting, attacking Peterborough United line-up that could start the first game of the League One season.

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann will be spoilt for choice when it comes to making his first competitive selection of the season for the League One trip to his old club Cheltenham Town on Saturday, July 30.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:11 am

This is the team in a 4-3-3 formation he could pick, presuming Ronnie Edwards has been sold (and not replaced).

And a jolly exciting, attacking line-up it is!

1. GOALKEEPER HARVEY CARTWRIGHT

It's going to be fascinating to see which of his two on-loan goalkeepers Posh boss Grant McCann will select on opening day. Harvey Carwright is preferred to Lucas Bergstrom in this line-up.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. RIGHT-BACK NATHAN THOMPSON

This is the veteran defender's preferred position. He's a class defender with the attacking ability to make things happen further forward.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. RIGHT CENTRE-BACK JOSH KNIGHT

I have a feeling Knight will be a commanding presence this season.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. LEFT CENTRE-BACK FRANKIE KENT

The presence of Kent means Posh have two strong all-round defensive centre-backs.

Photo: Joe Dent

