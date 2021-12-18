An easy game for the Blackpool goalkeeper even though Peterborough United dominated possession during their 3-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road

Jack Taylor and Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United cut dejected figures as Blackpool celebrate their equalising goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh slumped to yet another away defeat despite scoring first through Siriki Dembele. Posh dominated the ball for most of the second-half, but failed to threaten home ‘keeper Dan Grimshaw and two late goals gave Pool a slightly fortuitous 3-1 win.

Blackpool are now back in the top half of the table, 11 points clear of Posh who remain in the bottom three, after a run of seven games without a win and four matches without a goal.

“It’s a nice moment, there was a bit of relief there,” Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette.

Posh 'keeper Dai Cornell can't stop Blackpool from scoring their second goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“But I’ve got an enormous amount of faith in these players and what we’ve got in the dressing room.

“This week we had a couple of good meetings and conversations and spoke about a few things and the training was excellent.

“I was confident the players would come and perform, but we did it the hard way because we went 1-0 down but we still responded, came back and played some good football.

“I thought we started a bit tentatively, which was maybe to be expected given the run we’ve been on.

“We were the team in the ascendancy in the first-half, but in the second-half with Peterborough’s midfield diamond and their good players in the middle of the pitch they got control of the game.

“But our goalkeeper has had nothing to do really in the whole game, other than the first goal.

“We made a couple of subs and thankfully they’ve come on and won us the game.