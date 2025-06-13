American defender is the first summer signing for Peterborough United Women

New Posh Women's signing Anna Pitt. Photo Courtesy PUFC.

Peterborough United Women have made their first signing of the summer.

Defender Anna Pitt (23) trained with the Posh squad towards the end of last season after arriving from the United States to continue her education and footballing journey.

Pitt told the Posh media team: “I am extremely excited to be here. This team has a lot of ambitions for the upcoming season and I am happy to be a part of it. It was great to be able to train with the girls for the last few weeks of the season to get to know them a little better and they are a really good group.

“When the opportunity came to sign, it was something that I really wanted to do, and I can’t wait to get started. I played at UC Santa Barbara in California for four years in college and I wanted to continue my studies and my football career. Both of my parents are from England, so I have a bit of background here, so it seemed like the best choice.

“I am a central defender who loves defending. For me, defending is the best part of the game. Hopefully I can help the team as best as I can and we can enjoy a positive season.”

Posh boss Jake Poole added: “Anna is an athletic and experienced defender who brings lots of quality and professionalism from her time in the States. She is a natural leader with strong technical ability who will add lots to our squad.”

Posh are expected to announce more new signings soon as well as confirm the players who are staying to have another crack at National Midlands Division One in the 2025-26 season.